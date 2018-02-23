Former Giants personnel man: Eli Manning “can’t play forever”

Getty Images

Davis Webb might be trying to convince the Giants they already have a quarterback of the future, but the guy who scouted Webb suggested it would be hard for his former team to ignore a quarterback with the second overall pick in this year’s draft.

Former Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross — who was fired in December after the team brought back Dave Gettleman as General Manager — appeared on ESPN yesterday and pointed out something that’s fairly obvious, saying Eli Manning “can’t play forever.”

While he tried to avoid discussing last year’s awkward benching of Manning by former coach Ben McAdoo, that situation was part of McAdoo and G.M. Jerry Reese becoming former Giants employees, something he was swept up in.

“He’s a two-time Super Bowl MVP, his pictures are all throughout the building, everybody loves the guy. We saw what happened last year when it didn’t go his way,” Ross said of Manning’s emotional reaction to the move. “And it’s gonna at some point have to happen again. Now how will it be handled the next time? But he can’t play forever. So we’ll see what happens next time.”

He distanced himself from the Manning decision, and honestly he wasn’t in a position to have anything to do with it, but it’s clear they have a big decision to make soon.

“I was on the road scouting at the time, so I’m not talking about it. I’m gonna leave that one alone,” Ross said. “But I think it was something that had been talked about and discussed, and in hindsight it could have been handled differently; some people say it could have, some people said maybe not. It happened, Eli’s still a major presence there, . . . and they just have to decide going forward what to do with that situation.”

What they do with the second pick will reveal that plan, and set the timetable for Manning’s future.