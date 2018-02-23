Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills CB Tre'Davious White earned high marks for his rookie season.

OL Jermon Bushrod wants to keep playing, whether it is for the Dolphins or someone else.

What cuts can the Patriots make to create cap space?

Jets television productions were nominated for 13 local Emmy Awards.

Will CB Brandon Carr remain with the Ravens?

An argument in favor of the Bengals drafting QB Lamar Jackson.

Checking the outlook at wide receiver for the Browns.

A call for the Steelers to make a quick decision about RB Le'Veon Bell.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson is making a visit to Germany.

It’s now 23 years and counting for Colts K Adam Vinatieri.

A look at the Jaguars’ defensive tackles.

How early will the Titans take a running back in the draft?

The Broncos distributed bicycles to kids in the Denver area.

Chiefs LS James Winchester would like to see CB Aaron Colvin join the team.

Chargers CB Jason Verrett went back to his high school for a day as principal.

Remembering the worst free agent decisions by the Raiders.

Several Cowboys could have their contracts restructured this offseason.

A look at new Giants assistant defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend.

Running back isn’t a pressing need for the Eagles.

Former Redskins WR Santana Moss shared his thoughts about S Su'a Cravens‘ desire to return to the team.

Will an Arena League background help Bears coach Matt Nagy with QB Mitchell Trubisky?

What would the Lions lose if DE Ziggy Ansah leaves this offseason?

Five cornerbacks who could be Packers targets.

Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo has some experience with Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford.

The Falcons worked out OL Ben Gottschalk.

A look at the state of the Panthers linebacking corps.

Saints P Thomas Morstead is donating his hair to help a pediatric cancer research group.

The Buccaneers signed RB Dalton Crossan to their offseason roster.

The Cardinals need a quarterback for Byron Leftwich to coach.

How are the Rams looking at linebacker?

The 49ers may be looking for a running back at the Scouting Combine.

What do the Seahawks need to do to get back into the playoffs?