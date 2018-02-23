Full list of compensatory draft picks awarded for 2018 NFL Draft

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 23, 2018, 4:57 PM EST
Here’s a look at the full list of compensatory picks allocated for the 2018 NFL Draft, which the league announced Friday:

(Round-overall selection, team)

3-97 Cardinals

3-98 Texans

3-99 Broncos

3-100 Bengals

4-133 Packers

4-134 Cardinals

4-135 Giants

4-136 Patriots

4-137 Cowboys

5-170 Bengals

5-171 Cowboys

5-172 Packers

5-173 Cowboys

5-174 Packers

6-207 Packers

6-208 Cowboys

6-209 Chiefs

6-210 Raiders

6-211 Texans

6-212 Raiders

6-213 Vikings

6-214 Texans

6-215 Ravens

6-216 Raiders

6-217 Raiders

6-218 Vikings

7-251 Chargers

7-252 Bengals

7-253 Bengals

7-254 Cardinals

7-255 Buccaneers

7-256 Falcons