Full list of compensatory draft picks awarded for 2018 NFL Draft

Here’s a look at the full list of compensatory picks allocated for the 2018 NFL Draft, which the league announced Friday:
(Round-overall selection, team)
3-97 Cardinals
3-98 Texans
3-99 Broncos
3-100 Bengals
4-133 Packers
4-134 Cardinals
4-135 Giants
4-136 Patriots
4-137 Cowboys
5-170 Bengals
5-171 Cowboys
5-172 Packers
5-173 Cowboys
5-174 Packers
6-207 Packers
6-208 Cowboys
6-209 Chiefs
6-210 Raiders
6-211 Texans
6-212 Raiders
6-213 Vikings
6-214 Texans
6-215 Ravens
6-216 Raiders
6-217 Raiders
6-218 Vikings
7-251 Chargers
7-252 Bengals
7-253 Bengals
7-254 Cardinals
7-255 Buccaneers
7-256 Falcons