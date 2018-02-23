Jaguars cut Chris Ivory

Getty Images

After two years in Jacksonville, Chris Ivory is out.

The Jaguars have released Ivory today.

Ivory showed a lot of promise early in his career with the Saints and became a 1,000-yard rusher in 2015 with the Jets, but after signing with the Jaguars in 2016 he never became their starter and averaged less than four yards a carry in both of his seasons with the team.

Now Ivory hits free agency. He turns 30 next month, and running backs on the wrong side of 30 rarely get big money, but he’ll probably land with some team seeking veteran depth in the backfield.