Jaguars cut three others along with Chris Ivory

Running back Chris Ivory‘s departure from the Jaguars roster was the big news out of Jacksonville on Friday, but he wasn’t the only player dropped by the team.

The Jaguars also announced that they are parting ways with running back I'Tavius Mathers, wide receiver Larry Pinkard and defensive back Jarrod Harper.

Mathers signed with the Jags as an undrafted free agent last year, but landed on injured reserve in August after a training camp injury that led him to take a trip to the hospital. Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports that Mathers has been cleared medically and hopes to continue playing.

Pinkard had one catch for five yards in four appearances with the Jaguars last season. Harper landed on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in a preseason game.