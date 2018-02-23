Jaguars extend all their key leaders

Getty Images

The Jaguars celebrated the end of a long playoff drought by popping the top on the tarps. And now they’ve covered their team leadership.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team has extended the contracts of executive Tom Coughlin, General Manager Dave Caldwell, and coach Doug Marrone.

It’s a swift reward for the group that led the team to an 10-6 record and a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

The Jaguars hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2007, and the difference in the team this year was noticeable.

While playing to keep their quarterback from being involved, the Jaguars were able to parlay a strong young defense and a power running game into success, and the change in leadership was clearly a key component to that.

UPDATE 2:11 p.m. ET: The team announced the deals as two-year extensions which carry them through 2021.

“The decision to extend the contracts of Tom, Dave and Doug isn’t so much a reward for last season, which no doubt was impressive, as it is to recognize their importance to our football team this coming season and for years to follow,” owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “We’re past celebrating the accomplishments of our division title and playoff run, and now it’s time to take the next step. We need the right leadership firmly in place to make that happen, and it’s good to know we’ll have that with Tom, Dave and Doug secure in their roles with the Jacksonville Jaguars.”