Jake Fisher cleared after surgery to deal with irregular heartbeat

Getty Images

Bengals tackle Jake Fisher ended last season on the non-football illness list when he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat that required him to have a corrective surgical procedure.

It’s been over three months since that procedure and Fisher has now been medically cleared to resume his football career. For now, that means stepping his offseason workouts back up to the regular level.

“I’ve been working with lighter ones, but now I’m back to off-season workouts,” Fisher said, via the team’s website. “You have to be conscious of it. You have to monitor it. But you still have to live life. You can’t let it cripple you in any way.”

Fisher started seven of the Bengals’ first eight games at right tackle last season and should be in the mix for that job again this year. The Bengals have already signed ex-Giant Bobby Hart and are expected to make other moves to shore up an offensive line that underperformed last season.