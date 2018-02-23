Jonathan Martin posts gun picture, bullying revenge message, leads to closing of high school

Getty Images

The high school attended by former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin closed today because of a social media post from Martin that seemed to hint at school shootings as a source of revenge for bullying.

Martin, who has said he was subjected to bullying both in high school and by teammates in the NFL, posted an image of a shotgun and shells on his protected, private Instagram account, according to the New York Post.

The post included the words, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” It had the hashtags #MiamiDolphins and #HarvardWestlake. Harvard-Westlake High School in California is the school Martin attended, and the school announced today that it was closing for the day.

“Last evening, we learned of an Internet post that mentions Harvard-Westlake by name,” the school said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today. We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able.”

Martin’s post was tagged to mention Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito, two Dolphins teammates who were accused of bullying him when they all played together. Martin also tagged two people who attended Harvard-Westlake at the same time he did.

Martin was the Dolphins’ second-round draft pick in 2012 and played two years in Miami. He then played one year for the 49ers in 2014 and retired at the start of training camp with the Panthers in 2015.