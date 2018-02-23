Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield set to throw at combine

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
Getty Images

We’ve seen the top quarterback prospects in the last two drafts elect to take part in throwing drills at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and it looks like that trend will continue this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wyoming’s Josh Allen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and UCLA’s Josh Rosen are all set to throw in Indianapolis next week. Quarterbacks are scheduled to take the field on Saturday, March 3.

There’s no word yet on whether USC’s Sam Darnold and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson will be joining them. Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, who is generally ranked behind most or all of the players in that group, has also said that he’ll go through the drills in Indy.

The scouting work done on quarterbacks in the next couple of months will do much to determine what order these players come off the board in April as well as whether teams will be paying high prices to climb into the top of the first round to ensure they come home with the quarterback of their dreams.

11 responses to “Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield set to throw at combine

  3. With the second pick in the 2018 NFL draft the NY FOOTBALL GIANTS select Saquon Barkley running back Penn State !

  6. Just show up and throw the damn football.

    You’ve done the work to get to this point, why turn into a primadonna now.

    I get the business element of not throwing, but I’ve never agreed with it.

  7. The Browns don’t need another big-armed, inaccurate QB. They already have Kizer. They had the most porous defensive backfield on the planet last season. They have needs all over the field – OL, WR, CB/S, RB. The only QBs I think they should draft are Rosen or Mayfield. Rosen is pro-ready and Mayfield is a winner. Josh Allen is Paxton Lynch, Byron Leftwich, Ryan Mallet. Who needs that? Darnold is Matthew Stafford. No thanks.

  8. No one needs to throw more than Lamar Jackson.

    He has questionable accuracy and he needs to show the ability to throw the ball in the NFL. So many “RPO” QBs (and ones that learned the Petrino offense), suffer in the NFL because they can’t throw the NFL patterns consistently.

    He undoubtably has talent that someone could find a use for, but he could make a lot of money by going to the combine and wowing with his arm.

  10. I’m a QB, but I won’t throw a ball at the combine. If runningbacks don’t run, if receivers don’t catch, if QBs don’t throw…..then revoke the invite all together or send them out of the complex as soon as they bow out of a drill.

  11. Any top HS QB recruit, who does not pick a college that gives him the best chance to play in a pro style offence, is not smart enough to be an NFL QB.

