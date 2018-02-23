Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield set to throw at combine

Getty Images

We’ve seen the top quarterback prospects in the last two drafts elect to take part in throwing drills at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and it looks like that trend will continue this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wyoming’s Josh Allen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and UCLA’s Josh Rosen are all set to throw in Indianapolis next week. Quarterbacks are scheduled to take the field on Saturday, March 3.

There’s no word yet on whether USC’s Sam Darnold and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson will be joining them. Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, who is generally ranked behind most or all of the players in that group, has also said that he’ll go through the drills in Indy.

The scouting work done on quarterbacks in the next couple of months will do much to determine what order these players come off the board in April as well as whether teams will be paying high prices to climb into the top of the first round to ensure they come home with the quarterback of their dreams.