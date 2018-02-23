Kamerion Wimbley’s restaurants seized for tax issue

Getty Images

A former NFL player has lost his lunch, or at least the place where he sold lunches.

According to Denise Neil of the Wichita Eagle, former linebacker Kamerion Wimbley’s two Wings & Things restaurants were seized by the Kansas Department of Revenue for non-payment of taxes.

The stores were closed and padlocked after warrants were executed for nonpayment of state sales tax and withholding taxes in the amount of $82,329.50.

“We are currently looking into the matter and fully anticipate being back up and running in the near future,” Wimbley said.

The former Browns first-round pick owns several businesses in the Wichita area, where he grew up. He now lives in Florida.

Wimbley also played for the Titans and Raiders in his nine-year NFL career.