Latest NCAA scandal has a silver lining

Getty Images

There have been so many actual or alleged NCAA scandals in recent months that it’s hard to keep them straight. The latest, however, carries with it a bright silver lining: Kids are getting paid, by someone, for their efforts.

That’s the gist of the the report from Yahoo! Sports regarding allegedly “sweeping” NCAA violations. The alleged violations weren’t committed by the teams, but by an agent who allegedly had been paying players.

Twelve years ago, news that a prospective agent had given money to the family of former USC running back Reggie Bush sparked a major investigation that ultimately caused the Trojans to be stripped of a national title. Today, my response to news of any unpaid player getting paid anything by anyone is far different.

My official position: Good for them. Whatever they’re getting, it isn’t enough. Whoever is getting it, more should be.

That applies to any of the revenue-generating college sports. As they generate more and more and more revenue — and as the players receive none of it — it’s the height of hypocrisy to wag fingers at guys who stumble upon the opportunity to get their hands on some cash.

The challenge for the NCAA, which lacks the resources to effectively prevent guys from getting paid by people outside the purview of the organization, is to determine how best to punish the incidents that periodically fall into their laps, given that they know (or at least should know) that much more of the same is going on.

And it should be going on. Someone needs to be paying these kids. Until the system does, any money they can get beyond the system is OK by me.