Mason Rudolph says his foot is fully healed

Getty Images

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph said his left foot sprain is fully healed.

Rudolph is among the quarterbacks who plan to throw at the Scouting Combine, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

“As far as the interviews go, medical, I think I’ll knock all of that out of the park,” Rudolph said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Rudolph’s foot injury kept him out of the Senior Bowl, but he now has a chance to make a strong impression at the combine.

In four years in Stillwater, including the final three as the Cowboys’ starter, Rudolph completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 13,618 yards with 92 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.