Raiders and 49ers coin flip will be next Friday

Getty Images

In addition to the 40-yard dashes and the 225-pound bench presses, next week’s Scouting Combine will feature a far less physically demanding test that will still impact the 2018 NFL Draft.

Via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the coin flip for the ninth and 10th draft positions will be held next Friday.

The Raiders and 49ers finished with identical 6-10 records and strength of schedule numbers (which is the tiebreaker for draft order), so a league official will toss a coin with their logos on either side. The winner picks first in the first round, but they’ll alternate in following rounds.

The full draft order can be seen here.