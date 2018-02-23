Raiders have to make a decision on Marshawn by March 18

Getty Images

Unable to talk directly to his players due to the rules of the labor deal, Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been sending plenty of messages to them through the media. When it comes to tailback Marshawn Lynch, Gruden wants him to be all in, all the time.

Gruden also likely wants to see how Lynch reacts to aggressive coaching. Gruden, who had never met Lynch before getting the job because he had always declined to meet with Gruden prior to Monday Night Football games involving his teams, surely knows Lynch’s reputation for being somewhat difficult to handle. Gruden also knows that, unless a running back will be taking over an offense and winning games singlehandedly, it makes more sense to find one that can be a complementary player without being a headache.

That’s why it won’t be a surprise if the Raiders decide within the next three weeks to move on from Marshawn. His contract has a $1 million roster bonus that comes due on March 18.

Not cutting him before March 18 won’t mean that Lynch will definitely be on the Week One roster. The Raiders may decide that they’re willing to pay Lynch the $1 million in order to continue the evaluation.

If he’s on the roster hen the season starts, Lynch will get a base salary of $4 million, along with $46,875 for every game during which he’s a member of the active roster. He can also earn a $250,000 workout bonus.

That’s a total payout of $5.25 million. Unless Gruden believes he’ll be getting $5.25 million in value from Lynch, it makes sense to move on.

Last year, Lynch served an important purpose, smoothing local feathers that had been ruffled by the news of an eventual relocation to Las Vegas. This year, Gruden fills that role. The question now becomes whether the Raiders believe it makes more sense to have someone else fill the role of primary running back.