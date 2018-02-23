Rams add another player they’ll eventually have to pay (or lose)

Getty Images

The good news is that the Rams are putting together a roster of talented young players. The bad news is that, eventually, they’ll have to pay them.

Already, the Rams have to decide whether to pay or tag receiver Sammy Watkins (acquired along with a sixth-round pick for E.J. Gaines and a second-round pick) or safety Lamarcus Joyner. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who enters the option year of his contract, already has held out in an effort to get paid; absent an extension, they’ll be staring at the franchise tag for him in 2019.

Peters now joins running back Todd Gurley as 2015 first-round picks who are entering their fourth NFL seasons. The fifth-year option, which presumably will be exercised on both, pushes them to potential free agency in 2020.

Next comes quarterback Jared Goff, who will be eligible for a new contract after the 2018 season — and eligible for free agency in 2021.

Every team needs a great nucleus of young talent, but at some point those players need to get paid. It’s difficult to give out contracts at or near market value to five or six players and still have a deep and competitive team around them, as the Seahawks have learned.