Report: 49ers also had interest in Marcus Peters deal

Getty Images

If the proposed deal between the Chiefs and Rams that will lead to cornerback Marcus Peters playing in Los Angeles next season should fall apart before it can become official on March 14, the Chiefs may still be able to send Peters to the NFC West.

Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports that the 49ers also expressed interest in making a deal for Peters in talks that went on over the last three weeks.

Their interest in adding a cornerback doesn’t come as much of a surprise as Dontae Johnson is set for free agency and the team is continuing to build up the talent across the roster in their second year under General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. They visited with Vontae Davis recently and reportedly had interest in David Amerson before he signed with the Chiefs.

Paylor adds that the Browns were not interested in talking about a Peters deal. Browns General Manager John Dorsey was the G.M. in Kansas City when Peters was drafted in the first round of the 2015 draft.