Report: Chiefs asked for Robert Quinn, expected to get picks for Marcus Peters

Getty Images

Friday’s big headline is that the Chiefs are expected to send cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams in a trade that can’t become official until the new league year starts on March 14.

The exact compensation heading back to Kansas City isn’t known at this point, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to get draft picks in return. At some point in their talks with the Rams, however, the Chiefs reportedly asked for a player in return.

Per Rapoport, that player was outside linebacker Robert Quinn and the Chiefs were also looking for a draft pick. Quinn had 8.5 sacks for the Rams last season and 62.5 for his career and his acquisition might have set up other offseason moves for an active Chiefs team that has already agreed to trade quarterback Alex Smith.

It appears that won’t be happening as part of a deal for Peters and we’ll likely find out what picks the Chiefs are planning to add to their draft stock fairly soon.