Report: Jonathan Martin taken into custody

Authorities have taken former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin into custody, Matt Stone of ABC News reports.

Martin’s former high school, Harvard-Westlake High School in California, closed for the day after it became aware of a social media post from Martin’s private Instagram account.

The post included the words, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” It had the hashtags #MiamiDolphins and #HarvardWestlake. It also included an image of a shotgun and shells.

Martin tagged Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito in the post. He accused his former Dolphins teammates of bullying him when the three played together in Miami.