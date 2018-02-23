Report: Martellus Bennett wants to keep playing

Posted by Josh Alper on February 23, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
In October, tight end Martellus Bennett said that he was “pretty sure” that the 2017 season would be his final one as an active player in the NFL.

Bennett is apparently less sure that’s the case now that the season has come to an end. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bennett wants to continue playing in 2018.

Bennett was playing for the Packers when he mused about retiring, but his stay in Green Bay ended a short time later when the Packers cut him with a failure to disclose injury designation. Bennett had a shoulder injury and said that he needed surgery that the Packers didn’t want him to have, which made his departure from the team a contentious one. That didn’t stop the Patriots from bringing him back to New England, but he only played two games before landing on injured reserve.

Bennett is under contract for next season with a salary of $3.6 million and has a $2 million roster bonus due on March 14. The Patriots can recoup his entire $6.187 million cap hit if they release him, although any decision on that front will likely involve thoughts about both Bennett’s health and Rob Gronkowski‘s decision about continuing his career.

  2. So this is why vets are phased out . Teams want young guys who are chasing a 2nd contract, willing to play through certain things. Guys in their late 20’s know the game and when you know the game, owners and GMs tell ya to ‘hit the road Jack’.

  3. “Bennett is under contract for next season with a salary of $3.6 million and has a $2 million roster bonus due on March 14.”

    And he’s decided to stay?

    Surprise!

  7. If he wants to play, NE should release him and they should give him a camp invite kind of a deal based on season incentives. He’s good, but he’s old and has tons of miles on him.

  14. His ideal situation us be on a roster all season to get paid for minimum effort then switch to the team most likely to win the Superbowl at the lastest possible part of the season.

  15. Report: Martellus Bennett wants to keep playing…until he doesn’t. Which could be on any given week or snap.

  19. He does well in a disciplined program like they have in NE.

    If his mind and body are right, he’d still be a good fit and you get to have Tom Brady throwing to you. Not bad.

  21. I hope Pats don’t bring him back, seems like he’s just calling it in for a last few seasons of paychecks. He’s older and more injured now and I don’t see the motivation there. And he was better 2 years ago than he is now, and even then he kind of under-performed at times.

    I’d rather take a shot at Jimmy Graham or Julius Thomas even, maybe even Tyler Eiffert. Any of those guys can be better than Martellus I’d say.

  29. Dwayne Allen is on the books for 5 mil next yr, but the Pats have an opt out with no dead money. He gave them next to nothing. Bennett is a little out there, but was a good player for them. For 6 mil, I would bring him back if he wants to play and dump Allen. I think Gronk will play, but there is some uncertainty about him as well.

  30. players make so much money that they are set for life after a couple years past the rookie contract, if they don’t get cheated and if they spend wisely. In contrast there are ex-4ers who became truck drivers and roofers after retiring.

  31. Who would want this flake on their team after the (accurate) reputation he has built for himself? Can’t wait until both him and his brother over and done with in the NFL.

  32. I think this guy proved last season when A Rod went down in Green Bay what kind of team mate he is. When everything is going his way , he’s happy. The Bennett brothers are more interested in drama than they are in football. They would rather tweet than compete.

  34. I hope both the Bennetts are out of the nfl within next 3 years. They’re very fake, they are liars, and only thing good about them was their physical ability to play football, and now even that is diminished severely, especially for Marty, he actually sucks now

  likuidsmoke says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:59 am
    I hope Pats don’t bring him back, seems like he’s just calling it in for a last few seasons of paychecks.

    ———-

    The last “few” seasons? Bennett played his butt off for the Pats all year the season before last…. get a clue

  36. But remember, his immediate future consisted of catching errant passes from Brett Hundley when he was considering retiring. Now that he has a QB capable of throwing a football into the ocean, it’s logical that he’s reconsidering retirement.

  37. Bennett, for whatever reason, fits in well with New England and only left because he wanted to be the “go to” tight end. Tom Brady can keep both Marty and Gronk well fed and who even knows how much longer Gronk will be around.

    Green Bay seemed like a better place for him because it’s closer to his home in Chicago and Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback. It’s possible that his game is better suited to New England’s offense. If New England didn’t like him, they wouldn’t have brought him back. They can make the money work. He’ll make $5 or $6 million.

  38. Maybe he sees a chance to play with his brother in Seattle next season with Graham leaving? Play football together in the fall and winter then disobey commands and run from the cops in Vegas together in the summer. Wouldn’t that be special?

  eazeback says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:42 am
    not interested…you’ve burned too many bridges at this point

    33 5 Rate This
    Grulks says:
    February 23, 2018 at 11:47 am
    Are there any teams that would actually sign this headache? At least to a contract that he would accept?

    ——————————
    I get it how other cities hes been in are fed up with him. He certainy has been a tool to them and their teams. But for NE he was a good player, good team mate, and a good citizen. In short he was great to have around. So hate all you want on the team or the player but Marty in NE has been a good deal for all.

    I like the above idea of renegotiating some of that money. I also agree with the point about how he costs less than Allen. Sadly, Allen has not worked out for NE while Bennett has been a huge asset.

  40. The guy is a quitter. Nobody wants quitters on the team, the entire Viking defense quit on their team in the NFC championship game so that’s what a quitter team looks like.

  42. But does he want to keep playing enough to restructure his contract to one that might pay him even more through availability/snap count based incentives? No one could make a reasonable argument that a healthy and motivated Bennett isn’t worth at least $7-8m, although the argument can easily be made that a healthy and motivated Bennett isn’t reasonable to expect.

  43. Most likely a return to the Pats on a restructured contract. The Pats have been the only team that he has played for that he seems to respect and I think most of the other teams in the league would be reluctant to show him the money.

  redclaw1314 says:
    February 23, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    Most likely a return to the Pats on a restructured contract. The Pats have been the only team that he has played for that he seems to respect and I think most of the other teams in the league would be reluctant to show him the money.

    ——————-
    Its the spolid child in him. The Pats are the best organization to play for if you factor all things into it. So hes not capable of sitting anywhere else, even somewhere decent in their own right, knowing he could still have more. He is like the kid whos parents give him a a really nice new car but hes mad because another kid got a nicer car.

