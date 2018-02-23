Report: Steelers listening to trade options for Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

During the regular season, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant indicated he wanted to be traded, but the team was adamant that he was going nowhere. That may no longer be the case.

The Steelers are now listening to potential deals for Bryant, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bryant has undeniable talent and burst onto the scene as one of the best big-play threats in the NFL in his first two seasons, in 2014 and 2015. But he was suspended for the entire 2016 season for multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy, and in 2017 he wasn’t as effective a player and got benched for a week when he griped about his role.

Bryant is under contract for 2018 at a base salary of just $705,000, so he’s a potential bargain if his head and his heart are in it. But if he’s an unhappy camper it’s also easy to see why the Steelers would be eager to get rid of him.