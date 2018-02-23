Report: Trey Burton expected to leave Eagles in free agency

Getty Images

Trey Burton etched his name in Philadelphia lore forever, throwing the touchdown pass to Nick Foles on the “Philly Special.” But the tight end may have played his final game for the Eagles.

The Eagles made an offer to Burton that he “didn’t consider serious,” according to Michael Lombardo of NJ Advance Media. Burton now is expected to leave in free agency next month.

The Eagles are roughly $9.6 million above the projected salary cap, according to Lombardo.

Burton caught 23 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season. He played 26.5 percent of the team’s offensive snaps as the third tight end behind Zach Ertz (68.2 percent of the snaps) and Brent Celek (41.1 percent).

Celek could retire, so the Eagles have a need at the position.