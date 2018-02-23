Seahawks announce six new coaches, three with new job titles

Getty Images

The Seahawks made the changes to their coaching staff official, announcing the six new hires and the three coaches assigned to new positions.

Steve Shimko, hired as an offensive assistant, was the one new addition previously unreported. He joins the Seahawks after two seasons as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Garden City (Kan.) Community College. Shimko worked alongside new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer at the University of Georgia in 2015.

Besides Schottenheimer and Shimko, the team’s other new hires are defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., offensive line coach Mike Solari, assistant defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo.

The three coaches with new job titles are quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, wide receivers coach Nate Carroll and associate head coach Carl Smith.