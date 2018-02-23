Thomas Dimitroff sees a “really interesting” offensive line group in draft

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan played every offensive snap for the team during the 2017 season and that’s the kind of durability that the team would like to see from him on an annual basis.

One way to increase the chances of that happening is by making sure the offensive line plays at a high level in front of Ryan. General Manager Thomas Dimitroff touched on that and the chatter about an extension for the quarterback when he said the team realizes the need to “make sure offensively in the trenches we are protecting” the quarterback.

This year’s draft could help on that front. Dimitroff said, via the team’s website, that this year’s prospects include “a really interesting group along the offensive line.” Dimitroff also gave some hints about the makeup of the players they’d like to add.

“Not only do we need to matchup in the athletic positions but we really need to hone in matching up in the trenches,” Dimitroff said,. “We need to be able to mirror people as blockers, we need to be able to come off the ball and position ourselves well to make sure it does break our run game open.”

All five starters up front are under contract to the Falcons for another year. Atlanta currently has six picks to use in the draft.