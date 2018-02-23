Vance Joseph on cutting veterans: If they’re best fit, they’ll be here

Getty Images

The Broncos rank around the middle of the pack when it comes to cap space for the 2018 offseason and there’s been a lot of talk about moves they could make to create more space to help with their pursuit of quarterback Kirk Cousins or other free agents.

Running back C.J. Anderson, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, cornerback Aqib Talib, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and defensive end Derek Wolfe are some of the names that have been bandied about as potential cap casualties, but the Broncos haven’t tipped their hands to this point about which players will be leaving Denver.

That didn’t change when coach Vance Joseph addressed the potential departures on Thursday. Joseph didn’t talk about any players in particular, saying only that he had faith that General Manager John Elway will make the right calls.

“It’s our goal to keep all of our good players, but obviously it’s a business where every year you have to do a self-evaluation of what’s best for our football team,” Joseph said, via the Denver Post. “If those guys are the best fit for our football them, then they’ll be here. Doing what’s best for the Broncos, it’s John’s job and John is going to do a great job at that. We want every player that can help us win football games here. But it’s also a business side that we have to consider.”

One issue with any cuts the Broncos might make is how they would play into their ability to sell themselves as a top destination for free agents. Cousins would likely want to have Sanders and Thomas on hand to catch his passes, for example, taking a step back defensively could mitigate any gains Denver makes on the other side of the ball.

That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t happen, but it does underscore the difficulty of some decisions the Broncos have to make in the coming weeks.