Vontae Davis continuing free agent tour in Miami

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Vontae Davis said earlier this week that he was “heading home to reflect” after visiting with four teams to discuss coming aboard for the 2018 season.

That reflection has apparently been put on pause for a moment because Davis isn’t done making visits. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Davis is meeting with the Dolphins on Friday.

Davis has history with the franchise. The Dolphins drafted Davis in the first round of the 2009 draft and he spent three seasons with Miami before being traded to the Colts in August 2012. That trade played out as one of the most memorable moments of the Dolphins’ run on Hard Knocks.

The Dolphins had Xavien Howard, Cordrea Tankersley and Bobby McCain as their top three cornerbacks in 2017 and all three are under contract for the 2018 season. They also have Tony Lippett returning from a torn Achilles.

Davis also visited with the Bills, Browns, Raiders and 49ers before announcing his intent to reflect on his conversations.