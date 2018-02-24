Blake Bortles’ dream was a second deal with team that drafted him

Jaguars

Blake Bortles‘ three-year deal is worth $54 million, with another $12.5 million available through incentives, according to multiple reports. It’s a lot less than the five-year, $137.5 million contract that the 49ers recently gave Jimmy Garoppolo.

But the Jaguars quarterback is just as happy with his deal.

“It is a dream come true,” Bortles said, via quotes distributed by the team. “. . . Everyone dreams of making $100 million dollars or the quarterbacks are expected to sign the big deal, and that was never something that was very important to me. Signing this second deal with the team that drafted me was my goal from the beginning. It has been done, and I am excited and thrilled and proud of myself for being able to do that. There is obviously a lot of work and things that need to go on.”

The Jaguars answered any question about who their quarterback is for 2018.

Though Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin said high expectations come with the contract, the deal was a vote of confidence for Bortles as their quarterback of the present.

“I told Ryan [Tollner], my agent, I was like, ‘Man, let’s just get it done so I can just go play football. I really would love to know and have confirmation that this is where I’m going to be, and now let’s go to work and continue to build on what we did last year and go play,'” Bortles said. “[I am] so happy and relieved and obviously extremely excited. It’s a dream come true to be able to sign a second contract by the team that drafted me. That was one of my goals from the start. It’s exciting to get it all done and get rolling now.”