Can Wade Phillips handle Marcus Peters?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 24, 2018, 9:12 AM EST
Getty Images

It’s still unclear why the Chiefs chose to trade cornerback Marcus Peters. From the things already known (last year’s team-imposed one-game suspension) to the things that eventually may be known to the things that may never be known, the Chiefs decided that they didn’t want to commit to Peters over the long haul, so they picked the ideal time to make a deal. (Some have suggested that his refusal to stand for the anthem in 2017 was a factor in the decision, a fact that the Chiefs will surely deny.)

Regardless of why the Chiefs did it, the deal will become official on March 14 (unless it unexpectedly craters), and the Rams will have to figure out how to get the most out of Peters. Under defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, they undoubtedly will.

Phillips presided over a collection of strong personalities in Denver, keeping talkative and potentially disruptive players on the same page and pointed in the right direction, most of the time. Put simply, if Peters won’t submit to Phillips coaching, he’ll submit to no one’s.

As noted by Bucky Brooks of NFL Media, a veteran defensive backs coach explained when Peters entered the draft that a “strong-willed coach” will be needed to get the most out of Peters. “It takes a wolf to coach a wolf,” the defensive backs coach told Brooks at the time.

Phillips, a wolf in sheepdog’s clothing, has been around every shape, size, and type of player during a lifetime of coaching. He’s seen, and handled, plenty of guys like Marcus Peters, and Phillips will know exactly what to say and do to get Peters to perform the way that the Rams will need him to perform.

5 responses to “Can Wade Phillips handle Marcus Peters?

  4. even if the Chiefs get a 3rd this year, and a 2nd and 3rd next year, it was certainly worth it.
    Look, the Chiefs want to get younger, so they do not want to fill the locker room with young kids watching and listening to Marcus Peters. Seeing Peters throw flags into the stands, quit on his team and leave the field, cuss out Chiefs fans at home, disrespect and fight with coaches, and defy the owners wishes. You can NOT let a Cancer like that(no matter how talented he is) act like that. You have to cut that cancer out before it spreads to other impressionable young teammates. Peters in 2 years will be asking to be the highest paid CB in the game, and you just can not give that kind of money to a player who is selfish, disrespectful to owners , coaches and fans. He is a damn good player, but character, class, and being a team player are more important.

  5. I think Marcus Peters has all the leverage in the world and the deal will not happen without a big new contract.On Sirius yesterday Pat Kirwan was saying how smart it was that they didn’t have to pay him big money for a couple of years. I suppose that’s why he’s on the radio and no longer a GM.

