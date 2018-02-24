Colts hire Tom Manning as tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Colts will once again have a Manning as part of their offense this season.

Tom Manning has been hired as the Colts’ tight ends coach, the Des Moines Register reports. Manning had previously been the offensive coordinator at Iowa State.

Manning is not related to Colts great Peyton Manning.

Although he hasn’t coached in the NFL before, Manning has earned a reputation as a very good offensive coordinator at the college level. In his two years calling plays at Iowa State, the Cyclones had their two most productive passing offenses in program history.