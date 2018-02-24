Geno Smith joins the flat earth “debate”

Getty Images

The ancient Greeks figured out that the earth was a sphere about 2,500 years ago, and Magellan proved it beyond a shadow of a doubt 500 years ago.

Geno Smith believes it’s still open to debate.

Smith said on Twitter that he is beginning to believe that NBA player and noted flat-earther Kyrie Irving has a point.

“I been studying this whole flat earth vs globe thing,” Smith wrote, “and I think I may be with Kyrie on this.”

Smith got more than 2,000 responses to that tweet, and he then engaged in a lengthy Twitter conversation with some who agreed with him and some who think he’s an idiot. In the end, however, he seemed persuaded by the evidence that the earth is, in fact, round.

“Hey guys I’m glad we had this talk today it was fun lol I know how you all love to debate on Twitter so this was good,” Smith wrote. “For the record Earth is a globe we know this. But why not listen to someone else’s beliefs or ‘truth.'”

Listening to others’ beliefs is never a bad idea. But if you’re listening to someone who believes the earth is flat, you’re not listening to “truth.”