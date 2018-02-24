Jaguars sign Blake Bortles through 2020

Getty Images

The Jaguars were exploring their quarterback options last week, but that process came to an end on Saturday because they are going to continue rolling with Blake Bortles.

PFT’s Mike Florio wondered if a long-term deal might be Jacksonville’s choice on Saturday afternoon and we got our answer later in the day. Shortly after Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that the Jaguars were working on a contract extension with Bortles, there were multiple reports that the Jaguars are giving Bortles a new three-year deal.

Those reports peg the total value of the deal at $54 million with another $12.5 million available through incentives.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that $26.5 million is guaranteed and the full details of the contract will show any outs the Jaguars have built in along the way to 2020. It seems clear that Bortles, who was set to make $19 million this season, is going to be the No.1 heading into the 2018 season at the very least.

That was far from a sure thing when the Jaguars benched him for a spell in favor of Chad Henne during the preseason, but two playoff wins and an assessment of the other options on the table convinced Jacksonville to stick with the bird in their hand.

The deal also takes one potential player in the free agent market for quarterbacks off the table with the start of the new league year almost around the corner.