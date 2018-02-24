Larry Fitzgerald visits ailing Senator John McCain

Cindy McCain on Instagram

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has paid a visit to his state’s ailing senator, John McCain.

An Instagram post from Cindy McCain showed Fitzgerald and the McCains in the family’s cabin, where Senator McCain has been getting medical treatment for the last two months.

“Look who came for a visit today,” Cindy McCain wrote. “Our favorite Cardinal and a wonderful human being!”

McCain and Fitzgerald have become friends during Fitzgerald’s 14 seasons as a Cardinal. The 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer in July and had to be hospitalized in Maryland in December. Although he was able to return home after his hospitalization, he has not been able to return to Washington.