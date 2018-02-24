Patriots bring back Brandon Bolden

Getty Images

Running back Brandon Bolden has spent his entire six-year career with the Patriots. He’s on track to spend at least one more in New England.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have signed Bolden to a one-year deal. The contract is worth $880,000, and it includes $170,000 in guarantees.

Bolden appeared in every game last season, contributing mainly on special teams. He had 27 rushing yards and his only touchdown of the season in a divisional-round win over the Titans.

His career high as a rusher came during his rookie season, with 274 yards. Bolden had 67 yards during the 2017 regular season.