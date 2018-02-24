Police questioned Jonathan Martin, do not believe his school is threatened

Getty Images

Police questioned former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin on Friday as he was seeking treatment at a hospital, and do not believe a chilling social media post from Martin represents a real threat to his high school.

Martin posted a picture of a gun, a message about getting revenge on bullies, and the names of his high school, the Miami Dolphins, two Dolphins teammates and two high school classmates. His high school closed for the day out of concern that it could be a threat about a school shooting.

“The individual believed to be responsible for the social media post is being detained, however he is not in police custody,” Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Tony Im told USA Today. “The investigation is continuing, but rest assured we believe there is no threat to any school in the LA area.”

Martin was reportedly at a Los Angeles-area hospital seeking treatment.