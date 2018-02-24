Tom Coughlin: Blake Bortles’ contract comes with high expectations

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed Blake Bortles to a three-year contract extension because they think he’s getting better and likely to keep getting better.

That’s the word from Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin, who put out a statement tonight praising Bortles and saying the team has high hopes for him.

“Blake’s growth and development last season was a key to the success we had as a team,” Coughlin said. “Blake has proven, with toughness and dependability, that he can be the leader this team needs going forward. Along with this contract come high expectations that he will continue to improve and help our team accomplish its ultimate goal.”

Whether Bortles can continue the “growth and development” Coughlin saw last season remains to be seen, and it’s still possible he could regress and the Jaguars could move on a year from now. But for now, the plan in Jacksonville is for Bortles to be the man.