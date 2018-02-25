Bortles is first, but several 2014 first-round picks will get bigger contracts

Getty Images

When Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles signed with the Jaguars on Saturday, he became the first member of the 2014 class of first-round draft picks to sign a second contract with his team. He won’t be the last.

Several first-round picks from 2014 will get even bigger deals on their second contracts. The class of 2014 is heading into its fifth year, and we look below at each of the 2014 first-round picks whose fifth-year options were picked up:

Jadeveon Clowney: The first overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft is set to make $13.8 million this year, and he has lived up to his promise enough that he’ll be one of the highest-paid players in the NFL when he gets his second contract.

Khalil Mack: The Raiders chose to prioritize locking up their 2014 second-round pick, Derek Carr, first. But they should prioritize getting Mack done soon. He heads into 2018 set to make $13.8 million.

Jake Matthews: The Falcons’ left tackle is set to make $12.5 million this season.

Mike Evans: The Buccaneers and Evans haven’t started talking about an extension. This year he’ll make $13.3 million.

Anthony Barr: Barr was chosen to his third consecutive Pro Bowl this year and is under contract with the Vikings for $12.3 million this year.

Eric Ebron: Although he’s been a disappointment for the Lions, they picked up his $8.25 million fifth-year option. It remains to be seen whether the Lions will want to keep him around.

Taylor Lewan: The Titans’ left tackle is still a good deal at $9.3 million this year. They’ll likely want to keep him signed to keep protecting Marcus Mariota‘s blind side for many more years.

Odell Beckham: He said last year that he wanted to be the highest-paid player in the league, but an injury-plagued 2017 season may force him to play for $8.5 million in 2018 and wait until 2019 to get a bigger deal.

Aaron Donald: One of the best players in the NFL, Donald is a bargain at $6.9 million. He held out last year, and this year he will certainly want to get paid what he’s worth.

Ryan Shazier: The focus for Shazier will be rehabbing from the serious spinal cord injury he suffered last season. His fifth-year option is guaranteed for injury, so he will receive his $8.5 million salary in 2018.

Zack Martin: The Cowboys want Martin to be part of their offensive line for many years to come. He’s set to make $9.3 million this year.

C.J. Mosley: When the Ravens picked up Mosley’s fifth-year option, coach John Harbaugh said Mosley would be part of the Ravens for many years. This year he’ll play for $8.7 million.

Ja'Wuan James: The Dolphins put James on injured reserve last year. This year he’s due $9.3 million.

Brandin Cooks: Traded from the Saints to the Patriots, Cooks is set to earn $8.5 million on his fifth-year option in New England.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: The Packers picked up the fifth-year option that pays Clinton-Dix $5.6 million this season.

Dee Ford: He’s set to play for the Chiefs for $8.7 million this season.

Darqueze Dennard: The Bengals are set to pay Dennard $8.5 million this season.

Jason Verrett: The Chargers are set to pay Verrett $8.5 million this season.

Deone Bucannon: The Cardinals are set to pay Bucannon $8.7 million this season.

Kelvin Benjamin: When the Bills acquired Benjamin in a trade with the Panthers, they also acquired his $8.5 million salary for 2018.

Jimmie Ward: The 49ers are set to pay Ward $8.5 million this season.

Bradley Roby: The Broncos are set to pay Roby $8.5 million this season.