Cowboys have the best bargain in football by far, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2018, 10:21 AM EST
Last night, after returning home from my once-every-five-years visit to a college basketball game (have you heard that some of the players are actually getting paid?), I opened a file I had received last August with an official list of all NFL quarterbacks entering the 2017 season, ranked by average annual contract value.

Combining that list with deals finalized (Jimmy Garoppolo) or reported (Alex Smith) since then, the end result was a ranking of all projected 2018 NFL starting quarterbacks, by salary. But there was a glaring omission. The final list, which included 29 projected 2018 starters (and mentioned the uncertain starting status of guys like Sam Bradford, Nick Foles, and Josh McCown), did not include the man who should have been (and now is) at No. 30: Dak Prescott.

I missed Prescott and his paltry $680,000 annual average in part because he was buried so far down the list that I quit scrolling before I got to his name. Specifically, with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson at No. 29, the Cowboys quarterback appeared after . . . .

Drew Stanton, Colt McCoy, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matt Cassel, Paxton Lynch, Derek Anderson, Landry Jones, Brandon Weeden, Matt Barkley, Ryan Mallett, Mark Sanchez, Case Keenum, Ryan Griffin, Matt Moore, Scott Tolzien, Teddy Bridgewater, Tyler Bray, DeShone Kizer, Christian Hackenberg, Kellen Clemens, Dan Orlovsky, Luke McCown, Josh Johnson, Joe Webb, Davis Webb, Chase Daniels, C.J. Beathard, Jimmy Garoppolo, T.J. Yates, Blaine Gabbert, Austin Davis, Ryan Nassib, Jacoby Brissett, Cody Kessler, Sean Mannion, EJ Manuel, Matthew McGloin, Kellen Moore, Thad Lewis, Connor Cook, Josh Hobbs, Bryce Petty, and David Fales.

Some of those guys didn’t make it to the 53-man roster and ultimately weren’t employed last year. But the point is this: Prescott is woefully underpaid, at $680,000 per year. The Cowboys can’t sign him to a new deal until after 2018, and they can wait (if they want) until after 2019 to finally give him an extension.

But even if Jerry Jones were to become fascinated with the bright and shiny object that is Kirk Cousins, the cost of signing Cousins dwarfs the investment in Prescott.

Eventually, when the Cowboys have to decide on a second contract for Prescott, Jones would be justified to look around a little before making a major commitment to Prescott. For now, it makes plenty of sense to ride with the only 2018 starter who will be making less than $1 million.

  1. I like Prescott, but that team was an offensive embarrassment without Elliott last year. It’s pretty clear that Elliott makes that offense, not so much Prescott.

  2. No – I’d say Prescott is getting paid exactly what he’s worth. Guy can’t accurately throw the ball down the field, has yet to win a big game in his 2-year career and is clearly not a leader. #30 is right where he belongs.

  4. I had considered that Dallas could approach Cousins for a win
    before Jerry croaks deal, but haven’t mentioned it because i might get
    10,000 thumbs down on PFT.

  5. I think we will know more about Dak after this season, I think
    Dak is better than most people are giving him credit for.
    He might not be as good as the 2016 season performance but I don’t
    think he is as bad as the 2017 season performance.

  6. When your team states that they have to make the offense “Dak-friendly,” that should tell you all you need to know about what they think of him.

    That’s not value.

  8. The Danish Ham, Dak, has never been anything more than a gimmick – he clearly cannot handle pass rushes without running – he cannot handle pass pressure effectively – and he is now proved to be nothing without a running game. He does not have a wide amount of pro QB skills as he has been shown to be rather average in most games and he is woeful in actual passing TD effectiveness.

    This guy will be nothing once he has a knee injury – his ONLY talent is to run – he is a running back with a modicum of passing tools (and not very many there).

    The NFL knows he is nothing but a gimmick and he has already showed us the best he has and that is what defines him as a gimmick – no upside potential.

  9. It only makes sense to ride Prescott if the team thinks he can win a SB for them. Period. Thta’s The only measure that counts. And if the answer is no, then you better figure out that cheap QBs are actually FAR more expensive than expensive QBs.

  12. I don’t agree with the premise of the headline or the article. I’m not saying Prescott won’t turn in to what the Cowboys hope he will be, but at the very least you can justify being somewhat suspicious after the results of this season.

    Year one he plays great but did so with an elite O-line and an elite running back. You don’t take anything away from him just because he had great help but you have to be cautious when his level of play drops once he loses some of that help and the focus is more on him being able to overcome that loss of help.

    Bottom line is I wouldn’t be in a rush to give him a big extension until you see more evidence. Based on that I don’t see how he can be labeled a huge bargain just yet. It may be that he’s just not what they thought he was and they might need to look elsewhere at some point.

  13. Think about what the Boys are paying their QB’s in total…..# 2 QB…Cooper Rush is probably making $400K…..The Lions spend much more than that on Stafford in one game not a year.

  14. mrbiggstuff says:
    February 25, 2018 at 11:07 am
    When your team states that they have to make the offense “Dak-friendly,” that should tell you all you need to know about what they think of him.
    ________________________________________________________
    That is more Jerryism than anything, They had the Romo-friendly-ism.
    Every offense is catered to it’s QB skill set, Do you see Brady in the Seahawks offense
    or the Packs offense where Rodgers runs out of the pocket 80% of the time.

    In what world would anybody with even a third of a brain sign the guy his team has OWNED with a 6-1 record directly against Cousins in his entire career. This seem to be overlooked by you and Florio and so many others. But the NFL is full stupidity mode as it comes to paying these QB free agents, today. And the fact that none of them has won anything (SB) which IS the goal, proves it mightily!!!

    I watch a lot of football documentaries and actually a “pass rusher” and even an elite corner has had a greater impact of taking a team over the edge even with their QB of choice on a team. I have seen it too many times. The loss of a significant defensive contributor can mean the loss of a SB opportunity as fast or even faster (Nick Foles) than a starter QB. Deion Sanders, Charles Haley, were such defensive guys who did exactly that!! high paid QB’s ultimately always forces teams to let one of those key guys go. And so goes there quest to the SB. I saw it with Josh Norman and the Panthers when they let him leave. The truth leaves evidence. And this QB narrative (on account of the pay scale today) is killing teams chances for the SB, and I don’t care how good they are!!! They aren’t winning today. They can’t keep the necessary talent to get it done.

    I used to think Bill Bellichick and Tom Brady were so brilliant. But looking closer and doing analysis, I see a pattern that is going in the exact opposite of what the rest of the league is doing, and Florio is always preaching. Tom Brady, plus bill Bellichick, PLUS A LOW QB salary, IS the difference maker. I honestly don’t think they win all those SB with Bill, Tom, and a market rate paid Brady. There in lies the truth!

  16. SEEMS EVERYONE SEES THIS ONE WAY! WRONG HATERS! DAKOTA MAKES ZEKE A BETTER PLAYER AS WELL, BECAUSE OF HIS PLAY AT QB. DAKOTAS PROBLEMS WAS HIS PRO BOWL LEFT TACKLE MISSING HALF THE SEASON AND HIM GETTING THE HELL KNOCKED OUT OF HIM! NOT TO MENTION DEZ WAS DROPPING WAY TO MANY PASSES. YES ZEKE MISSING 10 GAMES HURT HIS PLAY BUT SO DID ALL THE ABOVE MENTIONED! A RUNNING BACK DOES NOT MAKE A QB ..P E R I O D! ANYONE WITH A FOOTBALL I Q KNOWS THIS. HE HELPS A QB. DAKOTA FRIENDLY OFFENSE IS WHAT EVERY QB PLAYS IN THE NFL. IT MEANS THAT YOU PLAY TO YOUR QBS STRENGTH! THE OLINE WAS MISSING 2 STARTERS FROM DAKS ROOKIE YEAR. SMITH AT LT AND OUR LEFT GUARD THAT SIGNED WITH DENVER. DEZ HAS TO HELP HIS QB OUT AND CATCH THE BALL AND DAKOT LIKE ALL QBS NEED NOT TO GET CLOBBERED AFTER TAKING A TWO STEPT DROP BACK TO PASS!
    IN THAT ATLANTA GAME WHERE HE GOT SACKED 7 TIMES THE POOR COACHING STAFF SHOULD HAVE RUN THE BALL STRAIGHT AT THE SUBSTATION LEFT GUARD TO SLOW DOWN THE PASS RUSH, THAT CAT HAD 6 SACKS ON DAKOTA AND HE WAS JUST PINNING HIS EARS BACK AND TEEING OFF!
    DAKOTA IS THE RERAL DEAL BUT JUST LIKE THE SUPERBOWL, IF YOU RATTLE BRADY EVEN HE WILL PLAY BAD! QBS DONT LIKE GETTING HIT.

  17. Prescott isn’t that good. It’s there for all to see but Cowboys fans and the media refuse to admit it. Collinsworth talks about him like he’s Roethlisberger. As an Eagles fan, I hope they sign him to a long term deal.

