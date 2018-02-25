Dave Gettleman won’t be making any final decisions at the combine

AP

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman doesn’t know who the team will take with the second overall pick of the draft and that won’t change when the Scouting Combine comes to an end.

Gettleman isn’t making any big decisions about the team’s draft board at this point in what will be a long process before teams are in Dallas for the draft in April. Amon the things that have to happen is free agency, which will change the outlook for all teams and Gettleman said he isn’t going to rush any part of it this offseason.

“Absolutely not,” Gettleman told Tom Rock of Newsday. “There is a whole lot more information to gather. I’ve heard stories about teams setting their boards in February and that’s where they sit. That’s not my philosophy. I want all the information so I can make an informed decision. I don’t have any preconceived notions, I just let the process play out. You have to respect the process, and the process doesn’t end until you’ve done Indy, gone out to the Pro Days, had visits with kids both here and at their campuses, and then we gather up all the information. I’m a firm believer in respecting the process. You take short cuts, you’re going to make mistakes. I can’t sit here in early March and decide who I’m taking with the second pick in the draft. It’s silly.”

Gettleman describes himself as more interested in how a player’s speed shows up on the field than on a track in Indy and said a lot of what he’ll be doing at the combine is “just watching how guys carry themselves” in order to get the fullest possible view of the prospects available this year.