Dez Bryant advises young players not to play injured

Posted by Mike Florio on February 25, 2018, 9:23 PM EST
Getty Images

Eight years after he entered the NFL as a rookie, Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has learned a thing or two. He’s specifically learned the value of not pushing himself to play when injured.

Asked recently by 105.3 The Fan regarding his advice to young players, Bryant was candid.

I’d tell them to get their body right,” Bryant said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I would tell them that that’s a mistake that I made. I’d tell them to get their body right. Keep it healthy, that should be the No. 1 goal.

“Sometimes you got to make those sacrifices. It’s hard. You want to be out there on that field. You want to make plays. You want to be out there with your teammates. But you can’t compromise your body. That’s what I’d tell them.”

That’s not what Bryant did as a young player.

“I’ve been grinding,” Bryant said. “I’ve been on that field hurt. I got scars. I got bruises on me just because how much I love the game and how much I want to see the Dallas Cowboys win. I want these people to understand that. . . . From Mondays to Sundays it’s a real grind. On Mondays, there’s times where you feel like you can’t even play on Sundays. That’s real. You got to get your mind right. You got to get that body right to go out here and do that. I feel like a lot of these fans forget that. It’s real out here. Ain’t nothing phony out here.”

Not enough fans realize the physical toll that playing football takes on a person. Not enough fans understand what it means to ensure surgery or to suffer through rehab. Not enough fans appreciate the long-term effects of a lifetime of football on the body.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Dez Bryant advises young players not to play injured

  1. Pretty sure there’s a lot of guys in the history of the NFL who played more injured then Dez Bryant ever has and played at a lot higher level – Brett Favre immediately comes to mind. Calvin Johnson at his position another.

  2. Not enough fans appreciate the longterm effects – well, true.

    But… so what? Dez is getting paid millions by the fans to go out there.
    So go out there or let the next man up do it for him (which ironically is about to happen) and make less money elsewhere while proclaiming you’re soft compared to the majority of players making far less than you.

    They make sacrifices and they make money I’ll never come close to sniffing. Now Dez wants my pity too? Forget that mess.

  3. No young player in this league should be taking any advice of any kind from Dez Bryant if they want to be a great player.

  5. Actually, I think most fans do understand the physical toll the game takes on the players.

    Its why we like it. We respect the effort and sacrifice it takes to play at a high level. Even the backups and special who give their all. We love the undrafted player fights his way to a starting job and has a long career. It’s admirable.

    Now, if you coast, dog it and tap out at every opportunity, you will get scorned.

    I’m talking to you Darelle Revis….

  6. It’s always really easy for fans to figure that a player who is taking time to heal is being “lazy” or “not tough”, and the average fan assumes that a player who is on the field is 100%. If someone like Bryant doesn’t play to be healthy, he is “selfish” (but judged on the games he DOES play, at least). However, if a player like Bryant does what Bryant has done and does his best to be on the field no matter what, even if it hurts performance, the fans will judge him as if he’s healthy. So if an injury leads to lessened performance, “he’s a bum” who needs to “take a pay cut”. No extra credit for being tough and doing what you can…which is sad.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!