Dez Bryant advises young players not to play injured

Getty Images

Eight years after he entered the NFL as a rookie, Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has learned a thing or two. He’s specifically learned the value of not pushing himself to play when injured.

Asked recently by 105.3 The Fan regarding his advice to young players, Bryant was candid.

“I’d tell them to get their body right,” Bryant said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I would tell them that that’s a mistake that I made. I’d tell them to get their body right. Keep it healthy, that should be the No. 1 goal.

“Sometimes you got to make those sacrifices. It’s hard. You want to be out there on that field. You want to make plays. You want to be out there with your teammates. But you can’t compromise your body. That’s what I’d tell them.”

That’s not what Bryant did as a young player.

“I’ve been grinding,” Bryant said. “I’ve been on that field hurt. I got scars. I got bruises on me just because how much I love the game and how much I want to see the Dallas Cowboys win. I want these people to understand that. . . . From Mondays to Sundays it’s a real grind. On Mondays, there’s times where you feel like you can’t even play on Sundays. That’s real. You got to get your mind right. You got to get that body right to go out here and do that. I feel like a lot of these fans forget that. It’s real out here. Ain’t nothing phony out here.”

Not enough fans realize the physical toll that playing football takes on a person. Not enough fans understand what it means to ensure surgery or to suffer through rehab. Not enough fans appreciate the long-term effects of a lifetime of football on the body.