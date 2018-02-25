Kenny Vaccaro expected to leave New Orleans in free agency

Getty Images

Kenny Vaccaro “likely is on the way out” of New Orleans when he hits free agency next month, Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

That is not a surprise considering Vaccaro has not lived up to the expectations that followed him as the 15th overall pick in 2013. He missed 12 games with injuries in five seasons, made no Pro Bowls and intercepted eight passes.

He finished 2017 on injured reserve, injuring his wrist and his groin. Vaccaro underwent surgery on the core muscle December 28.

Despite that, Vaccaro still is expected to find a fairly lucrative deal waiting for him in free agency. The Cowboys showed interest in trading for Vaccaro last year.

The Saints used second-round picks on Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams the past two years, respectively. But with New Orleans utilizing three-safety formations often, the Saints will have to find a replacement for Vaccaro.