OBJ wants to play 0 preseason snaps

One of the most dynamic players in the NFL missed most of the 2017 season, due to an ankle that he sprained in the preseason and broke in the regular season. As he prepares to return, Beckham has made it clear that he has no interest in playing in the 2018 preseason. Sort of.

As explained by the New York Daily News, a Giants fans directed this message to Odell Beckham Jr. on Twitter: “Zero preseason snaps please.” Beckham responded by saying, “0”.

Beckham later seemed to backtrack, possibly in response to the reaction to his position on a matter that typically falls within the purview of the head coach.

“People take things a little too serious sometimes… quick to write a story , but hey anything for a couple of likes in this world,” Beckham wrote, via the Daily News. “Lol it’s so sad that’s the world we live in. Wonder if we’ll ever change!?”

Beckham later said, “Grow up. Please. I’m tryna do the same.”

Last year, Beckham made waves by skipping the voluntary phase of the offseason program, reportedly due to his desire to get a new contract. Some (including me) believed he should have stayed away from training camp until he got paid.

This year, if the Giants refuse to pay him as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, Beckham definitely should consider staying away until the Giants do the right thing and make him the highest paid receiver in football.