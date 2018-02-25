Report: Bills tried to get in on Martavis Bryant trade talks last year

Getty Images

At the start of last season, the Bills were accused of tanking for trading away players for draft picks. But as they fought for a playoff berth during the season, they attempted to make a significant upgrade to their roster.

The Bills were trying to get involved in trade talks for Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant, according to ESPN.

Last year the Steelers were adamant that they wouldn’t trade Bryant, but this offseason they’re reportedly willing to listen to offers. So the Bills are a team to keep an eye on.

Last year the Bills’ top wide receiver, Deonte Thompson, managed just 27 catches for 430 yards and one touchdown. Adding a big-play threat should be a top priority this offseason.