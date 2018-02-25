Sean McVay: Players know exactly “what our standards are” for behavior

Rams head coach Sean McVay was at an awards ceremony in Kansas City on Saturday and that meant he got asked about the team’s agreement to trade for Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

That trade can’t become official until March 14, which limited McVay’s ability to answer without violating the league’s rules on tampering. McVay said Peters is a “great player” but didn’t have any other comments about the move or the cornerback.

McVay was able to speak more freely about something that was a concern for Peters in Kansas City. Peters was suspended for a game last season due to his behavior during and after a game and such concerns likely contributed to the Chiefs’ decision to trade a young and talented player at this point. McVay spoke in general terms about how the Rams handle their players.

“These are grown men, and it starts with the mutual respect that exists, where they know it’s about developing and building relationships,” McVay said, via the Kansas City Star. “If we’re going to ask our players to be coachable, we’ve got to be coachable as coaches as well. That displays an ownership and an accountability that we try to all have and makes the players more receptive to the messages we try to implement. … They know exactly what the expectations are, what our standards are, and they know what it is to do it the right way.”

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was also at the event and counseled that McVay’s smile shouldn’t fool anyone because “he’ll get after you when you do something wrong.” The Rams surely hope that won’t be necessary with Peters this year.

  1. DUH,of course all players know the rules, bad behavior = suspension.
    Peters will play a few games then get suspended then move on.

  2. Coach, they are not grown men yet, they are young men that have been coddled through life for the most part because of ability. Just because they play pro football and make tons of money, deservedly so, does not make them grown men. They need discipline and structure more than ever with the fame fortune and time on their hands. Best of luck to you and your career your off to a great start!!

  3. Andy Reid never figured out how to deal with big personalities see TO and Donovan as perfect examples. Peters will fit in fine in LA.

  4. Has anyone come the the realization that this may not be a done deal yet? And if it is a done deal, why are the teams being so quiet as to the compensation? My feeling is that there is a Rams player involved, maybe Robert Quinn, and the Rams are getting cold feet.

    No, they are grown men now. However poorly some of them may be prepared to be a grown man, they still are one and are as much accountable to behave like one as anyone else.

