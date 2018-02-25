Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Can the Bills find a team to trade for QB Tyrod Taylor?

Finding more signs that WR Jarvis Landry may be leaving the Dolphins.

Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio made a rare appearance as a speaker at MIT.

A Jets-centric look at prospects in the Scouting Combine.

Making the case for Ravens investment in the running game.

A look back at when Ashley Ambrose became the first $1 million cornerback for the Bengals.

Should the Browns draft Penn State RB Saquon Barkley?

Former Steelers share their memories of taking part in the Scouting Combine.

A “race” between Texans QB Deshaun Watson and Browns DE Myles Garrett was pretty close.

Georgia Southern is naming their walk-on tryout program after Edwin Jackson, who walked on at the school before moving on to the Colts.

RB Corey Grant could get more involved in the Jaguars offense.

The Titans will host a free concert in addition to revealing their new uniforms in April.

Broncos LB Todd Davis treated the Sacramento State football team and a group of kids to a Black Panther screening.

Former NFL TE Tony Gonzalez looked back on his early days with the Chiefs.

Defensive needs are at the top of the Raiders’ list with the combine approaching.

G Forrest Lamp is expected to be part of the Chargers starting lineup.

An argument against the Cowboys bringing LB Derrick Johnson to the team.

Will the Giants change their kicking specialists?

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox is thankful he grew up in Mississippi.

The Redskins need a running back to go with their new quarterback.

A breakdown of the Bears cornerbacks.

Assessing the chances that the Lions make a run at G Josh Sitton.

It’s almost time for Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst to start putting his stamp on the team.

We’re getting closer to decision day for the Vikings and QB Case Keenum.

Several Falcons have started making plans for post-football life.

Ten questions about what’s next for the Panthers.

The Saints defense took a step forward and still has room to get better.

A look at how the Buccaneers nabbed a compensatory draft pick.

Tracing the changes Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu has undergone over the last five years.

The Rams’ trade for Marcus Peters gives the NFC West another top cornerback.

Cornerback is one of the spots the 49ers will be scouting at the combine.

Five things the Seahawks can do to get back to the playoffs.