Will Amendola stay with the Patriots?

Getty Images

As the football-following world waits to learn whether Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will return for 2018, another key member of the team’s corps of pass catchers has a decision to make.

Danny Amendola joined the Patriots in 2013, entering just as Wes Welker exited for the Broncos. Amendola initially signed a five-year, $31 million contract, but he took multiple pay cuts to stick around. Last year, for example, he dropped his base salary from $6 million to $1.7 million.

This year, Amendola is due to be a free agent for the first time since he joined the Patriots. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com recently suggested that Amendola’s options boil down to remaining with the Patriots or retiring.

He had 659 receiving yards in 2017, the highest total of his five seasons with the Patriots. And he came up huge in the clutch against the Jaguars in the AFC Championship game, he scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the team get to the Super Bowl. In the Super Bowl, Amendola racked up 152 receiving yards on eight catches.

It’s hard to imagine Amendola not returning to the Patriots, who surely understand his value to the team. While he’s not a first option, he always delivers when his number is called, and he’s been since the day he arrived the buttoned-up, say-the-right-thing embodiment of the Patriot Way.