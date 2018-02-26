Bears announce release of Pernell McPhee, Quintin Demps

Getty Images

The Bears cleared out some cap room before the Scouting Combine, cutting a pair of veteran defenders.

The team announced the release of outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety Quintin Demps, getting rid of a pair of early free agent targets (and more are on the way).

McPhee, 29, was due $7.2 million in base salary this year, along with a $200,000 roster bonus. If he was consistently well, they’d be happy to pay that. But he hasn’t been, playing 22 games the last two seasons with eight sacks. That’s hardly what they expected when they signed him to a five-year, $37.5 million deal in March 2015.

Demps, 32, signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal last offseason, and was due to make $4 million this year in base and roster bonus. He played three games last year because of a broken arm.

The Bears are also expected to jettison quarterback Mike Glennon at some point soon, erasing another one of General Managaer Ryan Pace’s mistakes.