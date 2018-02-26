Browns aren’t raising ticket prices after winless season

Getty Images

The Browns’ attendance hit a new low along with the team’s win total during the 2017 season and the team won’t be asking the hardy souls who kept coming out for more money in 2018.

The team has sent renewal letters to their season ticket holders and announced that they will not be raising ticket prices for the 2018 season. It’s the ninth time in the last 10 seasons that’s been the case and the team’s dreadful on-field results over that span were referenced by General Manager John Dorsey in his message to fans.

Dorsey wrote, via Cleveland.com, that “we need to deliver results to you” and said that work on doing that is underway.

“In 2018 and the years ahead, our goal is to create wins in every area possible each day so that we are ready to accomplish the only goal that matters — winning football games. This is the beginning, and it is time to provide the faithful football fans of Cleveland the winning environment they’ve long desired.”

Until they do that, the Browns would probably be wise to keep prices from going up if they want to have a full stadium watching when and if the team finally gets over the hump.