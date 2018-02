Getty Images

The Browns have claimed wide receiver Larry Pinkard off waivers from the Jaguars.



Pinkard officially is entering his second NFL season out of Old Dominion.

He originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Pinkard appeared in four games with Jacksonville last year and has one career reception for 5 yards.

Pinkard also has spent time on the practice squads in Oakland and Jacksonville.

He totaled 2,338 yards on 160 catches with 25 touchdowns at Old Dominion.