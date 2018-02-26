Browns will carryover league-high $58.9 million in unused cap space to 2018

Getty Images

The Browns will carryover a league-high $58.9 million from 2017 to 2018, according to the NFLPA’s salary cap report. They will get that added to the salary cap amount, which is projected to be at least $178 million.

The 49ers were second at $56 million followed by the Titans ($30.3 million) and Jaguars ($27.8 million).

The Dolphins ($69,161), Saints ($287,065), Giants ($365,321), Eagles ($514,409) and Seahawks ($547,270) have the least amount of carryover.

The total carryover from all 32 teams is $340 million, an average of $10.625 million per team.