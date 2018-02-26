Bucs expected to decline option on Joe Hawley, making him a free agent

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will decline the $2.5 million option for 2018 on center Joe Hawley, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Bucs could bring back Hawley, but he will test the free agent market next month.

Hawley has spent the past three seasons in Tampa. But after starting 14 games in 2015 and 15 games in 2016, he played in only four games last season with two starts.

The Bucs signed Hawley to a two-year, $5.5 million contract last year, and he was scheduled to count $2.63 million against the cap in 2018.

Hawley, 29, has 54 career starts in eight seasons.