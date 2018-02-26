Chiefs expected to release Ron Parker

Getty Images

The Chiefs are set to continue reshaping their defense.

Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports that the Chiefs are expected to release safety Ron Parker. They’ve already released cornerback Darrelle Revis and linebacker Derrick Johnson and are set to trade cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams when the new league year opens on March 14.

Parker’s contract for 2018 calls for a $5.65 million base salary and a cap number just under $7 million. Releasing him will result in a little over $4.9 million in cap space.

Parker joined the Chiefs as a waiver claim in 2013 and has started 62 regular season games over the last four years. He had 67 tackles and two interceptions in 15 games for Kansas City during the 2017 season.

The Chiefs have Daniel Sorensen and Eric Murray at safety and expect to have Eric Berry back from a torn Achilles this season. They’ve also signed cornerback David Amerson and are set to receive cornerback Kendall Fuller assuming the Alex Smith trade is made official next month.